Propy 1-Day Volume Hits $74,413.00 (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One Propy token can now be bought for about $0.0728 or 0.00001004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, Liqui and Huobi. Over the last week, Propy has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Propy has a market cap of $3.50 million and $74,413.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01368618 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025336 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00123944 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Propy Token Profile

Propy was first traded on July 25th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,073,586 tokens. Propy’s official website is propy.com. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc.

Propy Token Trading

Propy can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui, Huobi, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Propy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

