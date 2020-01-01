Prospect Capital (PSEC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Prospect Capital (NASDAQ: PSEC) in the last few weeks:

12/27/2019 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/25/2019 – Prospect Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/25/2019 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

12/18/2019 – Prospect Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/18/2019 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/11/2019 – Prospect Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

12/4/2019 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

12/4/2019 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/3/2019 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/27/2019 – Prospect Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

11/21/2019 – Prospect Capital was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

11/15/2019 – Prospect Capital was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Prospect Capital Corporation is a closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses. Prospect Capital’s investment objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments. “

11/5/2019 – Prospect Capital was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/2/2019 – Prospect Capital was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of Prospect Capital stock opened at $6.44 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $6.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.14). Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $161.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.71%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSEC. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $2,055,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in Prospect Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Prospect Capital by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.62% of the company’s stock.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

