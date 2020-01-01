Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Nomura

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Nomura in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Nomura’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.03% from the stock’s current price.

PRTA has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Prothena in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Prothena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTA traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.83. 130,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,287. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $631.62 million, a PE ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 12.88, a current ratio of 12.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Prothena has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $17.63.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 26.02% and a negative net margin of 10,450.00%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prothena will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Prothena by 119.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in Prothena by 30.2% in the third quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 13,576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.97% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, a antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

