Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) to announce $111.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Proto Labs’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.40 million and the lowest is $111.13 million. Proto Labs reported sales of $112.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Proto Labs will report full year sales of $458.66 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $457.97 million to $459.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $479.61 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $481.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Proto Labs.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $117.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Proto Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Proto Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRLB. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Proto Labs in the third quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Proto Labs by 348.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Proto Labs during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $101.55 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.02. Proto Labs has a 1 year low of $88.75 and a 1 year high of $130.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.64.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Proto Labs (PRLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.