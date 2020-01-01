Proton Token Hits Market Cap of $919,990.00 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Proton Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, BitForex, FCoin and DDEX. In the last week, Proton Token has traded down 17.7% against the dollar. Proton Token has a total market capitalization of $919,990.00 and $260,151.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013846 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.86 or 0.00191634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.91 or 0.01367982 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025285 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122263 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Buying and Selling Proton Token

Proton Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, BCEX, FCoin, DDEX, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

