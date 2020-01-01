Proton Token Price Tops $0.0001 (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. During the last week, Proton Token has traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, FCoin, LBank and BitForex. Proton Token has a market cap of $941,124.00 and $283,308.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013997 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00189759 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.34 or 0.01335960 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025044 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00121475 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Proton Token Profile

Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,253,223,750 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global. Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global.

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, BCEX, BitForex, FCoin, LBank and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Proton Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

