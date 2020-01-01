Provoco Token (VOCO) Market Cap Hits $114,101.00

Provoco Token (CURRENCY:VOCO) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. Provoco Token has a market capitalization of $114,101.00 and approximately $3,371.00 worth of Provoco Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Provoco Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. In the last seven days, Provoco Token has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002679 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013945 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00189666 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $96.81 or 0.01351450 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00025093 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121737 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Provoco Token Profile

Provoco Token’s total supply is 999,393,710,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,375,710,075 tokens. The official website for Provoco Token is provoco.me. Provoco Token’s official Twitter account is @provocome.

Buying and Selling Provoco Token

Provoco Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Provoco Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Provoco Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Provoco Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

