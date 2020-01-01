ProximaX Price Reaches $0.0009 (XPX)

ProximaX (CURRENCY:XPX) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One ProximaX token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kryptono, Coinsuper and Bilaxy. ProximaX has a market cap of $5.52 million and $258,699.00 worth of ProximaX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ProximaX has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002678 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191204 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.12 or 0.01369703 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000622 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025436 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00123784 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

ProximaX Profile

ProximaX launched on April 15th, 2018. ProximaX’s total supply is 9,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,097,456,550 tokens. ProximaX’s official Twitter account is @ProximaXio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ProximaX is proximax.io.

Buying and Selling ProximaX

ProximaX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Kryptono and Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProximaX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProximaX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ProximaX using one of the exchanges listed above.

