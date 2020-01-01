ProxyNode (PRX) Trading Up 1.9% Over Last 7 Days

ProxyNode (CURRENCY:PRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, ProxyNode has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar. ProxyNode has a market cap of $80,783.00 and $3.00 worth of ProxyNode was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ProxyNode coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00043534 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.05 or 0.00581003 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000061 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00001005 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProxyNode Profile

ProxyNode is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2017. ProxyNode’s total supply is 147,135,243 coins. ProxyNode’s official Twitter account is @prxnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ProxyNode is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5117769. ProxyNode’s official website is proxynode.network.

Buying and Selling ProxyNode

ProxyNode can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ProxyNode directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ProxyNode should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ProxyNode using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

