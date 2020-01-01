PTON (PTON) Hits Market Capitalization of $660,522.00

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, PTON has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $660,522.00 and approximately $323.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PTON token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including IDCM, Bilaxy and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00191318 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.01377034 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025169 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122251 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PTON Token Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,929,157,164 tokens. PTON’s official message board is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork. The official website for PTON is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io.

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Bilaxy and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the exchanges listed above.

