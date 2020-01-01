PTON (PTON) Trading Up 16.9% Over Last 7 Days

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One PTON token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. Over the last week, PTON has traded up 16.9% against the US dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $660,719.00 and approximately $309.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013955 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.56 or 0.00189365 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $96.49 or 0.01347409 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000630 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00025012 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00121768 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

PTON Profile

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,929,157,164 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io. PTON’s official website is foresting.io. The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork.

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bittrex and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

