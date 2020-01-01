PUBLISH (NEWS) Trading 0.1% Higher This Week

PUBLISH (CURRENCY:NEWS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. PUBLISH has a market capitalization of $250,428.00 and approximately $20,826.00 worth of PUBLISH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PUBLISH has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. One PUBLISH token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX and Hanbitco.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PUBLISH Token Profile

PUBLISH's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,955,584 tokens. PUBLISH's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PUBLISH’s official website is publishprotocol.io. The Reddit community for PUBLISH is /r/PublishProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PUBLISH’s official message board is medium.com/publishprotocol.

Buying and Selling PUBLISH

PUBLISH can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hanbitco and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PUBLISH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PUBLISH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PUBLISH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

