Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.27) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Pulmatrix’s earnings. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Pulmatrix will report full year earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pulmatrix.

Get Pulmatrix alerts:

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.41 million for the quarter.

PULM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pulmatrix in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pulmatrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pulmatrix stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pulmatrix Inc (NASDAQ:PULM) by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Pulmatrix worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PULM traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.86. The stock had a trading volume of 171,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,813. Pulmatrix has a 12-month low of $0.61 and a 12-month high of $3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops inhaled therapies to address serious pulmonary diseases using its inhaled Small Particles Easily Respirable and Emitted (iSPERSE) technology. Its proprietary product pipeline focuses on advancing treatments for serious lung diseases, including Pulmazole, an inhaled anti-fungal for patients with allergic bronchopulmonary aspergillosis; and PUR1800, kinase inhibitor for patients with obstructive lung diseases, such as asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pulmatrix (PULM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pulmatrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pulmatrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.