PutinCoin Price Hits $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded 97.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. PutinCoin has a market capitalization of $131,764.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PutinCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptopia. Over the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 98.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00061041 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00086073 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00001150 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00069729 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,193.70 or 0.99911627 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Brickblock (BBK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PUT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 18th, 2016. PutinCoin’s total supply is 914,958,049 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org. PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here. PutinCoin’s official message board is putincoin.org/forum. The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

PutinCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Crex24, Trade Satoshi, CoinExchange and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

