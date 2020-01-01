QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on QADA shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on QAD from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered QAD from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. BidaskClub lowered QAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of QAD in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Shares of QADA stock opened at $50.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.86 and a beta of 1.09. QAD has a fifty-two week low of $35.00 and a fifty-two week high of $53.89.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.28 million. QAD had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a negative net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that QAD will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. QAD’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.86%.

In related news, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total transaction of $203,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 4,317,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,610,682.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Pamela M. Lopker sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.38, for a total value of $136,140.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 4,369,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,269,531.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $3,468,428. Insiders own 51.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QADA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QAD during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of QAD by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 19,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of QAD by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. 44.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QAD

QAD Inc provides enterprise software solutions for manufacturing companies in the automotive, life sciences, consumer products, food and beverage, high technology, and industrial products industries worldwide. The company offers QAD Enterprise Applications, an integrated suite of software applications, which support the core business processes.

