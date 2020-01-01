QASH (QASH) Price Tops $0.0453

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 1st. QASH has a market cap of $15.87 million and approximately $92,025.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, QASH has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One QASH token can now be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Huobi, IDEX and Liquid.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QASH Token Profile

QASH’s genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash. The official message board for QASH is steemit.com/@quoineliquid. QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here. QASH’s official website is liquid.plus.

QASH Token Trading

QASH can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EXX, GOPAX, Gate.io, LATOKEN, Liquid, Ethfinex, Hotbit and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

