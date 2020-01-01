qiibee (QBX) Market Cap Hits $849,574.00

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded up 26.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. qiibee has a market cap of $849,574.00 and $618.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, qiibee has traded up 35.6% against the dollar. One qiibee token can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper and Binance DEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189996 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.94 or 0.01366983 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00123708 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

qiibee Token Profile

qiibee's total supply is 1,380,392,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 585,198,550 tokens.

The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com.

qiibee Token Trading

qiibee can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper and Binance DEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as qiibee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade qiibee should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase qiibee using one of the exchanges listed above.

