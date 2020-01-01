Qredit (XQR) Trading 41.9% Higher Over Last Week

Qredit (CURRENCY:XQR) traded 39% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 1st. One Qredit coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi and Altilly. During the last seven days, Qredit has traded up 41.9% against the US dollar. Qredit has a total market capitalization of $378,003.00 and approximately $781.00 worth of Qredit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Velas (VLX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000286 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000403 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qredit Coin Profile

XQR is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 16th, 2018. Qredit’s total supply is 721,685,470 coins and its circulating supply is 670,472,650 coins. Qredit’s official message board is qredit.io/go/enterprise-update-q1. The official website for Qredit is qredit.io. Qredit’s official Twitter account is @

Qredit's official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling Qredit

Qredit can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qredit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qredit should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

