Qtum (QTUM) Trading 0.2% Higher Over Last Week

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. During the last week, Qtum has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market cap of $154.34 million and $287.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.60 or 0.00022226 BTC on major exchanges including Bitfinex, EXX, Poloniex and Bitbns.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000425 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006014 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000595 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 102,029,080 coins and its circulating supply is 96,279,060 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinEx, Allcoin, Liquid, Bitfinex, EXX, Bitbns, ZB.COM, Kucoin, Coinsuper, Bithumb, DragonEX, BigONE, Upbit, Bleutrade, Poloniex, Huobi, Exrates, Crex24, Liqui, Bittrex, Bit-Z, HBUS, BitForex, ABCC, Coinrail, CoinEgg, Coinone, OTCBTC, BCEX, Bibox, DigiFinex, Livecoin, LBank, Iquant, Ovis, Binance, GOPAX, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Coindeal, OKEx, HitBTC, CoinExchange and Coinnest. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

