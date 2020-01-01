Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 25.5% Lower This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 1st. In the last week, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $3.97 million and approximately $96,567.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000792 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Liqui, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000464 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007283 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00022224 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003658 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008561 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.76 or 0.02356593 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

QRL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,005,028 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Tidex, Liqui, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

