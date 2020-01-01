Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading Down 16.9% Over Last Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 1st. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can now be bought for about $0.0646 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Bittrex, CoinExchange and Upbit. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market capitalization of $4.52 million and $100,252.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 16.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007313 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00022348 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003683 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00022114 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00008514 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $169.67 or 0.02345899 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000533 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,000,148 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official website is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Trading

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

