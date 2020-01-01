QuarkChain (QKC) Price Down 3.9% Over Last Week

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $6.88 million and $916,553.00 worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges including $32.15, $20.33, $10.39 and $13.77.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $431.90 or 0.05995883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001208 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,418,849,926 coins. QuarkChain’s official website is quarkchain.io. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QuarkChain Coin Trading

QuarkChain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $7.50, $10.39, $32.15, $18.94, $24.68, $33.94, $20.33, $50.98, $51.55, $13.77, $5.60 and $24.43.

