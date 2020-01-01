QunQun (QUN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.54 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One QunQun coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges including $18.94, $20.33, $50.98 and $24.43. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $457,302.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038879 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $437.71 or 0.06042347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000471 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029804 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002091 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00036376 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002567 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001237 BTC.

About QunQun

QUN is a coin. Its launch date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,831,131 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io.

QunQun Coin Trading

