Qwertycoin Market Cap Achieves $909,133.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Qwertycoin has a total market capitalization of $909,133.00 and $131.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qwertycoin has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

