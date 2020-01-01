Qwertycoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $920,734.00 and approximately $159.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

