QYNO (QNO) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $86.00

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded up 134.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. One QYNO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, BiteBTC and Crex24. QYNO has a total market cap of $545.00 and approximately $86.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, QYNO has traded 87.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get QYNO alerts:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000091 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Coin Profile

QYNO is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official website is www.qyno.org. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QYNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QYNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.