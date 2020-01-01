Rate3 24-Hour Volume Tops $64,034.00 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 31st. Rate3 has a total market cap of $546,509.00 and approximately $64,034.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Rate3 has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Bibox, FCoin and BitForex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00038224 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $435.20 or 0.06033563 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000468 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029882 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036263 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001906 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002555 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Bibox, DEx.top, IDEX, ABCC, Coinrail, HADAX, DDEX, Ethfinex, Hotbit and BitForex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

