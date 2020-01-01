Rate3 (RTE) Price Down 12.8% Over Last 7 Days

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last week, Rate3 has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar. Rate3 has a market cap of $498,504.00 and $66,259.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rate3 token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HADAX, Ethfinex, IDEX and FCoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Rate3 alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.90 or 0.05995883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

Rate3 (CRYPTO:RTE) is a token. It launched on April 9th, 2018. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rate3’s official message board is medium.com/official-rate3. The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rate3’s official website is www.rate3.network.

Rate3 Token Trading

Rate3 can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, BitForex, DDEX, Bibox, Ethfinex, Hotbit, ABCC, Coinrail, HADAX, DEx.top and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rate3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rate3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.