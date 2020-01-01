Ravencoin (RVN) Trading Up 1.6% Over Last Week

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $118.68 million and $7.39 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0228 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Graviex, TradeOgre and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ravencoin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013845 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00191463 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.74 or 0.01365476 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000631 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038642 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025367 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00122179 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,195,940,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

Ravencoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: QBTC, Nanex, Cryptohub, Bittrex, IDCM, TradeOgre, Graviex, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ravencoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ravencoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.