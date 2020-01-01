Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Pearson (PSON)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Pearson (LON: PSON):

12/19/2019 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 690 ($9.08) to GBX 620 ($8.16). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/18/2019 – Pearson had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

12/18/2019 – Pearson had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

12/16/2019 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 620 ($8.16) to GBX 525 ($6.91). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,010 ($13.29) to GBX 950 ($12.50). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/10/2019 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from GBX 640 ($8.42) to GBX 566 ($7.45). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 675 ($8.88) to GBX 655 ($8.62). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/21/2019 – Pearson had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 880 ($11.58). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

LON:PSON traded down GBX 14.20 ($0.19) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 637 ($8.38). The stock had a trading volume of 687,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,000. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 651.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 761.05. Pearson plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 6.87 ($0.09) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,030 ($13.55). The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Pearson plc provides educational products and services to institutions, governments, professional bodies, and individual learners worldwide. The company operates through North America, Core, and Growth segments. It offers courseware services, including curriculum materials provided in book form and/or through access to digital content; and assessments, such as test development, processing, and scoring services.

