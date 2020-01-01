Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Bryn Mawr Bank (BMTC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ: BMTC):

12/31/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/30/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

12/23/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “The Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. “

12/18/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/4/2019 – Bryn Mawr Bank was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMTC opened at $41.24 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.29. The company has a market cap of $828.71 million, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. has a one year low of $33.10 and a one year high of $41.40.

Bryn Mawr Bank (NASDAQ:BMTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $56.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.45 million. Bryn Mawr Bank had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 22.13%. Analysts predict that Bryn Mawr Bank Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,610 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 23,172 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $544,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 8.8% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 12.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bryn Mawr Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 977,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,461,000 after buying an additional 7,847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Bryn Mawr Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Bryn Mawr Trust Company that provides commercial and retail banking services to individual and business customers. It operates in two segments, Wealth Management and Banking. The company accepts deposit products, including interest-bearing demand accounts, wholesale time deposits, retail time deposits, savings accounts, noninterest-bearing demand accounts, and wholesale non-maturity deposits, as well as NOW and market rate accounts.

