Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Cineplex (CGX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cineplex (TSE: CGX) in the last few weeks:

12/17/2019 – Cineplex was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$29.00.

12/17/2019 – Cineplex was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$32.00.

12/17/2019 – Cineplex was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$29.00.

12/17/2019 – Cineplex was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a C$34.00 price target on the stock, up previously from C$32.00.

11/15/2019 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$32.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/15/2019 – Cineplex had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$28.50 to C$29.00.

Shares of TSE:CGX traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$33.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,502. Cineplex Inc has a 52 week low of C$22.25 and a 52 week high of C$34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.67, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.94.

Get Cineplex Inc alerts:

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$418.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$413.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cineplex Inc will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. Cineplex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.91%.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatre and digital commerce.

Featured Article: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Cineplex Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cineplex Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.