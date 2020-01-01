Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for DiaMedica Therapeutics (DMAC)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ: DMAC):

12/26/2019 – DiaMedica Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

12/20/2019 – DiaMedica Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

12/19/2019 – DiaMedica Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/13/2019 – DiaMedica Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

12/13/2019 – DiaMedica Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/4/2019 – DiaMedica Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

11/28/2019 – DiaMedica Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

11/22/2019 – DiaMedica Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies. The companys lead product principally consists DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein. It operates primarily in the United States and Canada. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Shares of NASDAQ DMAC opened at $4.85 on Wednesday. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.97, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.29.

Get DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc alerts:

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 16,651 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $170,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 25,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 132,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 12,651 shares in the last quarter. 8.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.