Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for CalAmp (CAMP)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of CalAmp (NASDAQ: CAMP) recently:

12/27/2019 – CalAmp was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/20/2019 – CalAmp had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – CalAmp was downgraded by analysts at First Analysis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $17.00.

12/20/2019 – CalAmp had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $24.00 to $17.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

12/20/2019 – CalAmp had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital.

12/20/2019 – CalAmp had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum from $16.00 to $14.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2019 – CalAmp is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – CalAmp was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/9/2019 – CalAmp was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

CalAmp stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. CalAmp Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $14.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day moving average of $10.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CalAmp had a negative net margin of 3.36% and a positive return on equity of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $96.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAMP. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter worth $62,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in CalAmp by 19.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in CalAmp in the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in CalAmp by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 15,530 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

