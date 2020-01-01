Relex (RLX) Price Up 38.5% Over Last Week

Relex (CURRENCY:RLX) traded up 17.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. One Relex token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Sistemkoin, IDEX and Stocks.Exchange. In the last seven days, Relex has traded 38.5% higher against the dollar. Relex has a market cap of $279,939.00 and approximately $43.00 worth of Relex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Relex alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013810 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00189933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.01367493 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000625 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.97 or 0.00123922 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Relex Token Profile

Relex’s genesis date was August 9th, 2017. Relex’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,805,550,597 tokens. Relex’s official Twitter account is @RelexTalk and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Relex is /r/RelexRLX. The official website for Relex is www.relex.io.

Relex Token Trading

Relex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Stocks.Exchange, IDEX and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Relex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Relex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Relex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Relex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Relex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.