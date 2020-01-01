Ren 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.61 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 1st. During the last seven days, Ren has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0327 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Kyber Network, Binance and OKEx. Ren has a market capitalization of $26.93 million and $1.61 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.90 or 0.05995883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000470 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00029738 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002097 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036326 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002597 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Ren Profile

Ren (REN) is a token. It launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 822,503,651 tokens. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, UEX, DDEX, OKEx, Binance, IDEX, Tidex and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

