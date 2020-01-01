Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January, 1st (ACLS, AMAT, AMTD, AOSL, ARNA, ATSG, CPRX, CRSP, CSWC, CSWI)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, January 1st:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Huron Consulting Group Inc. is the parent company of Huron Consulting Services LLC, an independent provider of financial and operational consulting services. Huron’s experienced and credentialed professionals employ their expertise in accounting, finance, economics and operations to a wide variety of both financially sound and distressed organizations, including Fortune 500 companies, medium-sized businesses, leading academic institutions, healthcare organizations and the law firms that represent these various organizations. “

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on owning premium-branded, select-service hotels in the upscale and upper midscale segments of the lodging industry. “

Instructure (NYSE:INST) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Instructure, Inc. provides cloud-based online education technology. It develops Canvas, a learning management application for the education market and Bridge, for the corporate market, to enable its customers to develop, deliver and manage face-to-face and online learning experiences. The company’s platform also provides data analytics that enable real-time reaction to information and benchmarking in order to personalize curricula and increase the efficacy of the learning process. Instructure, Inc. is based in Salt Lake City, Utah. “

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Invitation Homes Inc. provides real estate services. It focuses on owning, renovating, leasing and operating single-family residential properties primarily in the United States. Invitation Homes Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

INDIVIOR PLC/S (OTCMKTS:INVVY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Indivior PLC operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in discovering and developing medications and treatment for alcohol addiction, opioid overdose, cocaine intoxication and co-occurring conditions, such as schizophrenia. The Company markets and promotes SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Film, SUBOXONE (buprenorphine and naloxone) Sublingual Tablet, and SUBUTEX (buprenorphine) Sublingual Tablet, each buprenorphine-based treatment for opioid. Indivior PLC is based in United States. “

Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “ION GEOPHYSICAL CORPORATION is a leading provider of geophysical technology, services, and solutions for the global oil & gas industry. ION’s offerings allow E&P operators to obtain higher resolution images of the subsurface to reduce the risk of exploration and reservoir development, and enable seismic contractors to acquire geophysical data more efficiently. “

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Kontoor Brands Inc. is an apparel company. It designs, manufactures and distributes products. The company’s brand consists of Wrangler(R), Lee(R) and Rock & Republic(R). Kontoor Brands Inc. is based in Greensboro, United States. “

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is an expedition travel company. It produce marine expedition programs and promote conservation and sustainable tourism. The company operates expeditions on intimately-scaled ships and allows interaction between guests, crew and the teams of scientists, naturalists, researchers and photographers. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

L OREAL CO/ADR (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is an international group of companies that is principally engaged in the production and sale of prestigious luxury goods under world-famous brand names. The five different sectors in which the Company operates are: Wines & Spirits, Fashion & Leather Goods, Perfumes & Cosmetics, Watches & Jewelry and Selective retailing. The company has expanded its international retail network all over the world. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton is headquartered in Paris, France. “

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SINA (NASDAQ:SINA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

