Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Sitime (SITM)

Sitime (NASDAQ: SITM) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/16/2019 – Sitime is now covered by analysts at Barclays PLC. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Sitime is now covered by analysts at Raymond James. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Sitime is now covered by analysts at Roth Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Sitime is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2019 – Sitime is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sitime stock traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $25.50. 164,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,335. Sitime Corp has a 1-year low of $16.05 and a 1-year high of $25.84.

In related news, CEO Rajesh Vashist purchased 7,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $130,840.92. Also, insider Arthur D. Chadwick purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.01 per share, for a total transaction of $850,500.00.

