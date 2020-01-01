Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for January, 1st (GIL, GLAD, GLOB, GNFT, GNLN, GOLF, GOOG, GOSS, GPK, GRFS)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, January 1st:

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gildan Activewear Inc. is a manufacturer and marketer of premium quality branded basic activewear for sale principally into the wholesale imprinted activewear segment of the North American apparel market. The company sells premium quality 100% cotton T-shirts and premium quality sweatshirts, in a variety of weights, sizes, colors and styles, as blanks, which are ultimately decorated with designs and logos for sale to consumers. “

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Gladstone Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies. The Company target small and medium sized private businesses that meet some or all of our criteria, including the potential for growth, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on cash flow, substantial ownership by a buyout fund or a venture capital fund and potential opportunities for us to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position. “

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $119.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

GENFIT S A/ADR (NASDAQ:GNFT) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of therapeutic and diagnostic solutions in metabolic and liver related diseases. The company’s lead products include Elafibranor, Nitazoxanide and TGFTX1 which are in clinical stage. Genfit SA is based in Loos, France. “

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products. The company’s operating segment consists of Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear and FootJoy Golf Wear. Acushnet Holdings Corp. is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts. “

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1,496.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gossamer Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing and commercializing therapeutics in the areas of immunology, inflammation and oncology. The company’s product pipeline includes GB001, GB002, GB004, GB1275, Autoimmune program and Oncology program which are in clinical stage. Gossamer Bio Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “GRAPHIC PACKAGING CORPORATION, headquartered in Marietta, Georgia, is a leading provider of paperboard packaging solutions for a wide variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. Graphic Packaging’s customers include some of the most widely recognized companies in the world. “

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Grifols, S.A., operates in the pharmaceutical-hospital sector engaged in the research, development and retailing of plasma derivates, products for intravenous therapy, clinical nutrition, diagnostic and hospital logistics systems. The Company operates its business through three divisions: Bioscience Division, Diagnostic Division and Hospital Division. The Bioscience division is engaged in the research, development, production and commercialization of plasma derivates. Diagnostic Division focuses on researching, developing, manufacturing and marketing diagnostics products for laboratory analysis, including products for Hospital Blood Banks and Transfusion Centers. Hospital Division provides non-biological products used in hospital pharmacies, surgery, nutritional support, fluid therapy and for other therapeutic uses. Grifols, S.A. is based in Barcelona, Spain. “

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Gran Tierra Energy Inc. is an international oil and gas exploration and production company, headquartered in Calgary, Canada, incorporated and traded in the United States and operating in South America. Gran Tierra Energy holds interests in producing and prospective properties in Argentina, Colombia and Peru. The company strategy is focused on establishing a portfolio of drilling opportunities to exploit undeveloped reserves to grow production, as well as undertaking exploration to grow future reserves. “

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Great Western Bancorp Inc. is a full-service regional bank holding company. It focuses on business and agribusiness banking, complemented by retail banking and wealth management services. The Bank’s loan portfolio consists primarily of business loans, comprised of commercial and industrial, and agribusiness loans. It also provides a range of deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers. The Bank provides wealth management solutions consisting of financial planning, private banking, investment management, and trust services. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. “

Harpoon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HARP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company developing a novel class of T cell engagers which harness the power of the body’s immune system to treat patients suffering from cancer and other diseases. Using its proprietary Tri-specific T cell Activating Construct(TM) platform, they are developing a pipeline of novel T cell engagers, focused on the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. Harpoon Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Harvest Capital Credit (NASDAQ:HCAP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is a closed-end management investment company. The company invest in the form of subordinated debt, senior debt and minority equity. Harvest Capital Credit Corporation is headquartered in New York, United Sates. “

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is a producer and exporter of premium metallurgical coal. It operates primarily in Alabama. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. is based in Brookwood, United States. “

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance and food services to the health care industry, including nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers and hospitals. Healthcare Services Group has the experience and expertise to meet these needs, making the preferred choice for hospital and senior living clients nationwide. Healthcare Services Group has delivered exceptional housekeeping/laundry and dining/nutrition services to an ever-changing healthcare industry. Healthcare Services provide professional management of ancillary services to a diverse mix of satisfied clients. Flexible and responsive, our people are trained to help you achieve success by delivering innovative solutions, exceptional performance and measurable results. “

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “HDFC BANK’s mission is to be a World Class Indian Bank. The Bank’s aim is to build a sound customer franchise across distinct businesses so as to be the preferred provider of banking services in the niche segments that the bank operates in and to achieve healthy growth in profitability, consistent with the bank’s risk appetite. The bank aims to ensure the highest level of ethical standards, professional integrity and regulatory compliance. HDFC Bank’s business philosophy is based on four core values: Operational Excellence, Customer Focus, Product Leadership and People. “

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC, a division of Hilton Worldwide, is engaged in hospitality business. It markets and operates vacation ownership resorts. The company also manages and serves club membership programs which include Hilton Grand Vacations Club(R) and The Hilton Club(R). It operates primarily in USA, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Scotland and Thailand. Hilton Grand Vacations Company, LLC is headquartered in Orlando, Florida. “

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is a global provider of education solutions, delivering content, technology, services and media to students in over 150 countries worldwide. The Company delivers its offerings to both educational institutions and consumers. It provides kindergarten through twelfth grade, or K-12, educational content in the United States. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides print and electronic textbook curriculum, learning content, and assessment tools and services. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts. “

