Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Broadwind Energy (BWEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ: BWEN):

12/31/2019 – Broadwind Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

12/19/2019 – Broadwind Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

12/12/2019 – Broadwind Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

12/11/2019 – Broadwind Energy was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

11/8/2019 – Broadwind Energy was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Broadwind Energy is a precision manufacturer of structures, equipment & components for clean tech and other specialized applications. Their most significant presence is within the U.S. wind energy industry, although they have diversified into other industrial markets in order to improve their capacity utilization and reduce their exposure to uncertainty related to favorable governmental policies currently supporting the U.S. wind energy industry. Within the U.S. wind energy industry, they provide products primarily to wind turbine manufacturers. Outside of the wind energy market, they provide precision gearing and specialty weldments to a broad range of industrial customers for oil and gas, mining, steel and other industrial applications. “

Shares of Broadwind Energy stock opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its 200 day moving average is $1.81. Broadwind Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Get Broadwind Energy Inc alerts:

Broadwind Energy (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. Broadwind Energy had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $46.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.90 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadwind Energy Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Broadwind Energy by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 407,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 219,989 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $417,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadwind Energy by 139.4% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after purchasing an additional 192,208 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Broadwind Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Broadwind Energy by 41.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 159,647 shares during the period. 40.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Energy, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Towers and Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Process Systems. The Towers and Heavy Fabrications segment manufactures towers that are designed for various megawatt wind turbines primarily serving wind turbine manufacturers; and fabrications of heavy weldments for mining and other industrial customers.

Recommended Story: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Broadwind Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadwind Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.