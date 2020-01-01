Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) Receives News Sentiment Rating of 0.38

News articles about Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) have been trending neutral recently, according to InfoTrie. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Restaurant Brands International earned a news sentiment score of 0.38 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news articles that may have effected Restaurant Brands International’s analysis:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE QSR opened at $63.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.27. Restaurant Brands International has a 1-year low of $50.78 and a 1-year high of $79.46. The company has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.20% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.05%.

In related news, insider Alexandre Macedo sold 166,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total transaction of $10,752,451.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,936.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

