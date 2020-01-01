Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $120.78 Million

Equities analysts expect Retail Properties of America Inc (NYSE:RPAI) to announce sales of $120.78 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $118.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $121.78 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $119.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year sales of $480.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $473.36 million to $483.03 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $490.91 million, with estimates ranging from $482.94 million to $500.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Retail Properties of America had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $119.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on RPAI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Retail Properties of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPAI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Retail Properties of America by 369.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. 84.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RPAI opened at $13.40 on Wednesday. Retail Properties of America has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $14.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.54. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th will be given a $0.166 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.08%.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

