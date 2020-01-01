Reviewing Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) & Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NASDAQ:NMT)

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) and Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd (NYSE:NMT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Apollo Investment and Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Investment 0 5 0 0 2.00 Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd 0 0 0 0 N/A

Apollo Investment presently has a consensus price target of $16.60, suggesting a potential downside of 4.93%. Given Apollo Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Apollo Investment is more favorable than Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Apollo Investment and Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Investment $255.08 million 4.56 $71.95 million $1.81 9.65 Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Apollo Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Investment and Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Investment 23.47% 10.39% 5.13% Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Apollo Investment shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.8% of Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Apollo Investment shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Apollo Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.3%. Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd pays an annual dividend of $0.49 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Apollo Investment pays out 99.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Investment has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd has a beta of 0.13, suggesting that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Apollo Investment beats Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Apollo Investment

Apollo Investment Corporation is business development company specializing in middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in warrants, makes equity co-investments, and may also invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations and credit-linked notes. The fund typically invests in building materials, business services, cable television, chemicals, consumer products, direct marketing, distribution, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, media, publishing, retail and transportation. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About Nuveen Massachusetts Pre Income Mun Fd

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes. It seeks to invest in investment grade securities that are rated Baa/BBB or above by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolio. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) Massachusetts Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's (S&P) National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known as Nuveen Massachusetts Premium Income Municipal Fund. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on January 12, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.