Reviewing Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) and MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) and Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

MakeMyTrip has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Booking has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Booking’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MakeMyTrip $486.01 million 4.85 -$167.76 million ($1.61) -14.22 Booking $14.53 billion 5.92 $4.00 billion $92.59 22.18

Booking has higher revenue and earnings than MakeMyTrip. MakeMyTrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Booking, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for MakeMyTrip and Booking, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MakeMyTrip 0 0 2 0 3.00 Booking 0 16 11 1 2.46

MakeMyTrip presently has a consensus target price of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 28.82%. Booking has a consensus target price of $2,108.70, suggesting a potential upside of 2.68%. Given MakeMyTrip’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MakeMyTrip is more favorable than Booking.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.5% of MakeMyTrip shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Booking shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Booking shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MakeMyTrip and Booking’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MakeMyTrip -29.59% -11.20% -9.51% Booking 29.05% 67.17% 20.58%

Summary

Booking beats MakeMyTrip on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, China, Colombia, and Peru. It operates through two segments, Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages. The company's services and products include air tickets, hotels, packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as facilitating access to travel insurance and visa processing. It allows travelers to research, plan, book, and purchase a range of travel services and products through its Websites makemytrip.com, goibibo.com, makemytrip.ae, makemytrip.com.sg, us.makemytrip.com, and redbus.in; and other technology-enhanced distribution channels, including call centers, travel stores, and travel agents' network, as well as mobile service platform. As of March 31, 2018, the company had 14 company-owned travel stores and 30 approximately franchisee-owned travel stores. MakeMyTrip Limited serves leisure travelers and small businesses. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in Gurgaon, India.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands. Its other brands include KAYAK, Rentalcars.com and OpenTable, Inc. (OpenTable). As of December 31, 2016, Booking.com offered accommodation reservation services for over 1,115,000 properties in over 220 countries and territories on its various Websites and in over 40 languages, which included over 568,000 vacation rental properties (updated property counts were available on the Booking.com Website).

