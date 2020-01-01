Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rexford Industrial Realty Inc (NYSE:REXR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.25.

REXR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 35,463 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $1,701,160.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,445,876.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 12,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.46, for a total transaction of $594,958.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,409,241.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,720 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,782 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REXR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $40,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter worth $124,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 55.4% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty during the third quarter worth $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REXR opened at $45.67 on Wednesday. Rexford Industrial Realty has a one year low of $28.45 and a one year high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.12.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $68.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.50 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 21.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties in Southern California infill markets. The Company owns 179 properties with approximately 22.1 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.2 million rentable square feet.

