Ripio Credit Network Price Reaches $0.0466 on Exchanges (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for $0.0466 or 0.00000651 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, OKEx, Binance and Gate.io. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $23.73 million and $1.70 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012890 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003432 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00001133 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded down 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000062 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,235,327 tokens. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, OKEx, Bittrex, Binance, DragonEX, Bancor Network, Ethfinex, C2CX, Huobi, Upbit and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

