Rise (RISE) Price Reaches $0.0013

Rise (CURRENCY:RISE) traded up 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 1st. In the last seven days, Rise has traded up 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Rise coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, OpenLedger DEX and RightBTC. Rise has a total market cap of $184,777.00 and approximately $205.00 worth of Rise was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00036109 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000953 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

Blockpool (BPL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Rise Coin Profile

Rise (RISE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 24th, 2016. Rise’s total supply is 142,464,242 coins. The official website for Rise is rise.vision. Rise’s official message board is medium.com/rise-vision. Rise’s official Twitter account is @RiseVisionTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rise is /r/RiseVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rise

Rise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, RightBTC and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rise using one of the exchanges listed above.

