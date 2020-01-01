Rivernorth Capital Management LLC Has $41.08 Million Position in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO)

Rivernorth Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT (NYSE:HFRO) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,077,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,700 shares during the period. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT comprises about 1.9% of Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT were worth $41,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE:HFRO opened at $12.43 on Wednesday. HIGHLAND FR OPP/SH BEN INT has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $14.20.

Highland Funds I – Highland Floating Rate Opportunities Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

