RoBET (ROBET) Market Capitalization Tops $146,816.00

RoBET (CURRENCY:ROBET) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 1st. RoBET has a market cap of $146,816.00 and $25.00 worth of RoBET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, RoBET has traded 42.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One RoBET token can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002541 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013831 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00191663 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $99.69 or 0.01377779 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000628 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00038703 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00122285 BTC.

RoBET Profile

ROBET is a token. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2018. RoBET’s total supply is 102,102,102 tokens and its circulating supply is 798,697 tokens. RoBET’s official Twitter account is @RoBET_Coin. The official website for RoBET is www.robetcoin.com.

RoBET Token Trading

RoBET can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RoBET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RoBET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RoBET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

