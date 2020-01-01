Robotina 24-Hour Volume Tops $129,982.00 (ROX)

Robotina (CURRENCY:ROX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 1st. Over the last week, Robotina has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Robotina token can now be bought for $0.0433 or 0.00000599 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Robotina has a total market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $129,982.00 worth of Robotina was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Robotina alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00189975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $98.67 or 0.01364847 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000624 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00025161 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00123506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Robotina Profile

Robotina launched on February 21st, 2018. Robotina’s total supply is 331,614,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 303,758,412 tokens. Robotina’s official message board is medium.com/@robotinaico. The official website for Robotina is robotinarox.io. The Reddit community for Robotina is /r/RobotinaTokenROX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robotina’s official Twitter account is @robotinaICO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Robotina

Robotina can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robotina directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Robotina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Robotina using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Robotina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Robotina and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.